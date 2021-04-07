Adair man faces multiple felony charges

Dustin Stone of Columbia was arrested Monday and is facing multiple felony charges after leading several law enforcement units in a pursuit.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett observed a 2005 Black Tahoe on Bliss Road at approximately 12:05 p.m. Stone, who was wanted on several felony warrants, was believed to be behind the wheel. He was also believed to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

Padgett attempted to initiate a stop, but Stone ignored the directive and led a pursuit toward Highway 61 North. Speeds reached 70 miles per hour, but Stone’s vehicle began to experience mechanical issues. Several Columbia Police officers and sheriff’s units joined in the pursuit and eventually stopped Stone on Milltown Road, near Portland.

K-9 Officer Evan Burton and K-9 Matt conducted a walk around on the vehicle and Matt alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, cash, a stolen handgun, scales, and additional paraphernalia were located.

Stone, 32, was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of two felony Adair Circuit warrants, fleeing and evading police, first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, second degree; possession of a controlled substance, third degree; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of stolen firearm, reckless driving, and wanton endangerment, second degree, four counts.

Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.