Adair man faces several felony charges after arrest

Sept. 8, 2020

Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Monday, Sept. 7 which resulted in several felony charges when an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Campbellsville Road. The operator of the vehicle finally came to a stop on Cane Valley Road and contact was made.

During the course of the stop, K-9 Unit Matt was utilized and alerted on the vehicle.

After search and suspected narcotics and a firearm were found, the male subject attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended once an officer deployed his taser. In addition to narcotics and a firearm, a large sum of cash as well as counterfeit money was also located and seized.

Roy “Eddie” Ingram Jr., 40, of Columbia, is facing multiple charges including tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal possession of a forged instrument, fleeing and evading and resisting arrest.

Officer Ethan Pike was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by Officer Evan Burton and Adair County Sheriff Deputy Derek Padgett.