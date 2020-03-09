Adair man sentenced to 20 years

MARCH 7, 2020 – On Friday, March 6, 2020, an Adair County Circuit Court jury convicted 40-year old David Scottie Corbin of multiple crimes following a two-day jury trial. Corbin was found guilty of five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree fleeing/evading police, terroristic threatening, and possession of marijuana. The jury also convicted Corbin of being a first-degree persistent felony offender and recommended that he serve twenty (20) years in prison – the maximum sentence permitted under Kentucky law. The jury found Corbin not guilty of one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright prosecuted the case and presented evidence to the jury that Corbin threatened his wife during a domestic altercation that took place on April 5, 2019, at a residence on Hutchison-Loy Road. Corbin’s wife called 911 and Adair County Sheriff’s Deputies Josh Durbin, Justin Cross and Chandler Staten responded. Upon their arrival, the deputies learned that Corbin had already left the residence driving a black Ford Explorer. While the deputies were at the residence, Corbin continued to send threatening text messages to his wife – including messages stating that he was armed and implying threats to his wife and to law enforcement officers. Deputy Durbin left the residence to attempt to locate Corbin while Deputies Cross and Staten remained at the residence and collected evidence including methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drugs.

Deputy Durbin soon located the black Ford Explorer on the Veterans Memorial Bypass and observed Corbin driving. Deputy Durbin, with the assistance of Columbia Police Department Sgt. Junior Murphy and Officer Adam Cravens, attempted to stop Corbin as he turned south onto KY 61. Corbin refused to stop and continued south on KY 61, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph. Kentucky State Police Trooper Clint Bale also joined in the pursuit, which continued into southern Adair County and eventually entered a wooded area frequently used by ATV riders. Officers from multiple agencies continued searching for several hours and finally located Corbin near where officers had earlier lost sight. However, as officers began to approach Corbin he drove towards them and nearly struck Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and KSP Trooper Clint Bale, who both jumped out of the way to avoid being struck by the Ford Explorer being operated by Corbin. Corbin was positively identified by Deputy Durbin, Sgt. Murphy, and Sheriff Brockman as being the operator of the Ford Explorer, but he was not apprehended that night. Corbin was taken into custody on an unrelated Russell County indictment warrant a couple of days later by KSP Trooper Billy Begley and other officers at a hotel in Russell Springs following a brief standoff.

Corbin was convicted of first-degree wanton endangerment for endangering the lives of Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, KSP Trooper Clint Bale, Deputy Josh Durbin, Sgt. Junior Murphy, and Officer Adam Cravens. Corbin was also convicted of third-degree terroristic threatening for the threats directed at his wife.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright presented evidence that Corbin had previously been convicted of ten prior felonies, including burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, promoting contraband, marijuana cultivation, and possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, the jury learned that Corbin was on parole at the time of the commission of the crimes in this case.

After the trial, Wright expressed his gratitude to the jurors who served on the trial. Wright said that it was clear that the jury believed that a repeat offender such as Corbin should spend as much time in prison as possible due to his actions which put the lives of so many people in danger. Wright was also thankful for the decision made by Corbin’s wife to call 911. Wright added, “this case had a good outcome due to the courageous actions and cooperation between so many law enforcement officers and agencies, including the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.”

Corbin, who was represented at trial by Attorney Trina Hendricks of Somerset, has been in custody since his previous parole was revoked in May 2019. Judge Todd Spalding, of Lebanon, presided over the trial as special judge. Judge Spalding scheduled final sentencing for April 21.