Adair schools push back in-person instruction

August 12, 2020

A recommendation by Gov. Andy Beshear to postpone in-person classes until Sept. 28 has school districts hitting pause, including here in Adair County where classes were scheduled to start Aug. 24.

Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens issued a statement Wednesday that the school district would follow the governor’s recommendation and all students will start school through distance learning on Aug. 24.

“The board members and I are so appreciative of all the responses we received regarding how parents and students wanted the school year to look,” Stephens said. “The two options – in-person and virtual ­– offered what you asked us to provide. About 70 percent of you wanted an in-person option and we listened. The board members and I all believe in the Adair County Reopening Plan. We are disappointed Adair County’s parents do not have the opportunity to make the decision that is best for their children.”

As parents, students and staff waited for a decision by the school district, it became clear that some districts would defy the governor’s recommendation. It also became clear that state officials would probably take a refusal to follow the recommendation very seriously and that could potentially cause unwanted consequences for those districts.

Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said Tuesday that districts could face consequences from the governor, Department of Public Health or the Kentucky Board of Education.

He said they would meet with any school district that chooses to open in a classroom setting to try to reach a different outcome.

“My goal would be to have a different outcome at the end of the conversation,” Brown said.

Stephens addressed the possible actions against a district that overrules the governor’s recommendations.

“The governor could also issue an executive order or health departments could shut districts down. So, our local board and I feel we must comply with the governor’s recommendation,” Stephens said.

Sen. Max Wise and several other Republican legislators have criticized the governor for taking the decision away from local school districts. In a joint opinion piece they pointed out that the CDC director testified that keeping schools closed poses a more significant health threat to children than reopening.

“A recommendation veiled with consequences to local superintendents and local decision makers is, in my opinion, more or less a threat,” Wise told the Community Voice. “Local community leadership should not be squashed during these challenging times. Educators have worked tremendously hard for months to offer in-person and virtual plans as a choice for students and families, and to see that option pulled out from under them coupled with ‘consequences’ for trying is both frustrating and concerning for all shareholders involved.”

Last Thursday, the Adair County School Board approved a plan for Adair County students that allowed both the options of in-person learning or virtual learning, also known as distance learning.

Other school districts have already released their new plan, with Green County schools deciding to move forward with their current reopening plan on Aug. 17 with options of in-person or virtual learning.

“While we have great respect for all leaders, the voice of our community has been overwhelmingly supportive of our current reopening plan,” the district stated in a news release.

Warren County Public Schools chose to resume in-person classes on Aug. 24.

“The negative impact on our most vulnerable students, along with the hardships it will create for our working families and the industries they serve are insurmountable,” superintendent Rob Clayton said in a released statement.

Taylor County Schools chose to follow Beshear’s recommendation to delay classroom instruction until Sept. 28, and will start distance learning on Aug. 25.

“We are going to follow this recommendation while providing instruction and meeting the needs of all Taylor County students to the best of our ability,” superintendent Charles Higdon, Jr. said. “We will still feed our students, still provide tutoring for our students, still provide services for our students and accommodate their needs. We are going to take care of our students while keeping teachers, staff members, and our community safe.”

During Tuesday’s KDE meeting, superintendents asked whether athletics could be held while classes are all virtual, and Brown said the Kentucky High School Athletic Association is working on “multiple scenarios” and its board will meet Aug. 20 to discuss the issue.

Stephens said plans will be finalized this week regarding food service and getting devices and needed information to students.

By Anna Buckman

and Sharon Burton