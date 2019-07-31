Adair Sheriff’s Office cuts down large amount of marijuana

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and deputies Justin Cross and Richard Redmon responded to a cornfield 12 miles east of Columbia at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Acting on information of a suspicious vehicle being seen in the area and the use of a drone, marijuana was found to be growing between the rows of corn.

After more than three hours, the Sheriffs Office had cut and packed out 1,017 marijuana plants. The plants ranged from 3 ft to 6 ft in height with a street value of over $500,000 at full maturity.

The investigation is ongoing.