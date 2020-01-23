Adair swim performs well at home meet

Adair County’s swim team hosted a meet on Thursday of last week against Green County, Taylor County, and Campbellsville. The boys’ team beat all three teams with a total score of 385 and overall Adair County placed second out of the four teams.

Coach Harlee Smock is very pleased with her team and continues to get them ready for the upcoming region.

“At this point we are working on speed and technique in preparation for regions, which is coming up very quickly,” Coach Smock said. “Everybody is working really hard by coming to practice ready to work and push themselves. To continuously see time dropping for swimmers is great.”

There were several swimmers who performed well and even won their events. Luke Rich won the 200 individual medley and Nathan Ballou placed second while dropping 10 seconds off his time.

Rich finished with a time of 2:13.54 while Ballou finished at 2:50.87. Timothy Archey won the 50 freestyle event and dropped more than a half second off his time with a time of 25.55.

In the 100 butterfly event, William Rowe won over his competitors with time of 1:16.20 while also dropping a second off his time.

Andrew Godsey placed third in the 500 freestyle event and dropped 27 seconds off his time. Archey won the 100 backstroke event as well while dropping time and Rowe dropped his time by five seconds to finish third in the event. Rich won the 100 breaststroke and dropped a second off his time.

“We will start taper next week which means less yards but more speed and more rest in between sets,” Coach Smock said. “This allows them to rest while still working on improving their time and practicing race pace speed in hopes of allowing for more time to drop at regions.”

The team will have another meet next Friday at Elizabethtown against them and Green County.

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer