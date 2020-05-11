Adair woman arrested on felony drug charges

On Friday, May 8, 2020 Adair County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a non-injury collision on KY N. 55 approximately 5 miles north of Columbia.

Upon arriving Deputy Brandon Hitch developed probable cause that the operator was under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Further investigation led him to believe she was in possession of narcotics.

Bernadine Brickhouse, 57, of Columbia was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under influence of drugs; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine, felony; tampering with physical evidence, felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adair Sheriff’s Office is continuing investigation.