Adair woman charged public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine

On Sunday morning, Oct. 20, Columbia Police officers responded to a suspicious person on Marshall Street.

Shortly after turning onto Marshall Street, officers observed and made contact with a female in a yard yelling and acting erratically.

While speaking with the woman, she took her purse and dumped the contents onto the ground in front of the officers, who observed a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Sarah Scott Mann, 29, of Columbia was placed into custody and charged with public intoxication, as well as possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, a class D felony.

Officer Drew Conn was the arresting officer. He was assisted by Sergeant Charles Greer.