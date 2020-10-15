Adair woman dies in two vehicle crash on Hwy. 900

Oct. 15, 2020

Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020 at approximately 3:51 PM.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Lisa Cooper, 46, of Columbia, was operating a 2012 Toyota Camry, east bound on KY 900 when she crossed into the oncoming lane striking a westbound 1989 International log truck being operated by Tommy Cape, 63, of Columbia.

Cooper was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County Coroner. Cape was belted and treated for minor injuries by Adair County EMS.

This collision is under investigation by Sergeant Adam Likins.

He was assisted on the scene by Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County EMS and the Adair County Fire Department.