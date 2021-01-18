Akin, 31, arrested on drug charges

Joshua Akin, 31, of Columbia has been arrested with trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine over two grams, and resisting arrest.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department were called to assist Adair County EMS on a possible drug overdose on Mitchell Street, Saturday morning, Jan. 16.

Upon arrival, the male resident of home was found to be in possession of 26 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as various paraphernalia, including baggies and scales.

Officer Gary Roy was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by officer Ethan Pike and Adair County EMS personnel.