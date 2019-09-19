All In for LWC Challenge

The Lindsey Wilson College 48-hour campaign to raise $1,000,000 for student scholarship aid will begin next week.

The Lindsey Wilson College Board of Trustees, along with Chairman of the Board and Adair County native Allan Parnell, will donate $1,000,000 toward LWC student scholarship aid if 4,000 donors make gifts during the 48-hour period between Sept. 24-25, 2019. This marks the sixth year in which Parnell has issued a 48-hour challenge.

To make a gift of any amount to the All In for LWC Chair’s Challenge during Sept. 24-25, you can give online by clicking on www.lindsey.edu/giving. You can also call the college’s development office at 270-384-8400. Gifts can be restricted to a specific program or can be unrestricted to the general fund.



LWC alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends have successfully met Parnell’s challenge, dubbed “All In for LWC,” in each of the five previous years. Last year Parnell’s pledge of $1,000,000 for 3,000 donors was met when the college received gifts from 3,572 donors. In total, including the board’s gift, the college raised $1.4 million during the 2018 campaign.

Parnell is confident this year will be no different.

“I’m excited to be part of Lindsey Wilson,” said Parnell. “We not only teach good ethics and embrace Christian principles but we also teach and prepare students to be the future of this nation. This is our most ambitious challenge to date. You’re going to see that we will get 4,000 plus donors this year.”

William T. Luckey Jr., President of Lindsey Wilson College, is confident the challenge will be met.

“I know and love the people and friends of Lindsey Wilson College and I believe we can do it,” said Luckey. “I’ve always been told if you reach for the stars you may not end up with a star, but you also won’t end up with a handful of dirt. So I’m asking anyone connected with Lindsey Wilson College to reach for the stars to help meet Mr. P’s and the board’s challenge to make a difference in the lives of our students.”