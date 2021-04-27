Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Allen County woman arrested in Columbia

by

Tammy Weaver, of Scottsville, was arrested on numerous charges Sunday and was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett observed a 2006 white Toyota truck sitting on the side of Highway 61 South, outside of Columbia. Padgett believed the truck matched the description of a vehicle stolen Saturday.

When Padgett made contact, Weaver, 42, was found in the vehicle and suspected to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. She was also driving on a suspended license.

Weaver was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, auto; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs /alcohol; and operating on a suspended operators license.

 