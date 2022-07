The Green River Animal Shelter will be closed July 31 to Aug. 7 due to employee vacation and medical leave. Animals will be fed and cared for daily but the shelter will be closed to the public.

For the month of August, the Green River Animal Shelter will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The shelter will be open to the public as follows:

Monday 12-4 p.m.

Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Adair County Judge’s Office at 270-384-4703.