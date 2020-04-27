Announcing the Adair County Coronavirus History Project

The Adair County Public Library and the Local History and Genealogy Section have begun the task of documenting this time in our county and town. We ask each of you to send us your thoughts on your Pandemic Experience.

The goal of this project is to record the essence of the time as it happens. Eventually this historic period will be studied and histories written. We must build an historical record now so that future generations will not soon forget our plight, our fears, our grief, our beliefs, our hope for the future, as well as our learning experiences as we forge into a new era.

We look for your thoughts on how this time has impacted your family, business, faith, learning environment, and other priorities.

Contributions do not have to be long. A sentence, a paragraph, or more. Thoughts on specific events or experiences are what is needed. And photographs as well. If each person will send something, there will be hundreds of records for a historian to review, when all this is literally in the past and the time to write the history of Adair County in the Pandemic has arrived.

Your thoughts may be posted to the Adair County Library Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/adaircountypubliclibrarycolumbia/

Via email: Adaircountygenealogicaldept@gmail.com to: subject line “Virus Record.” [These can be anonymous if you wish—names can be redacted from the saved emails.]

Or if you seek total anonymity: send a post card or letter via USPS to the Adair County Public Library, Pandemic Experience, 307 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY 42728.

Thank you.

Mike Watson