Another nursing home resident tests positive for coronavirus

An 88-year-old female resident at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor tested positive for COVID-10 today. She was the only person in the 10-county Lake Cumberland District to test positive.

According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, four people were released from isolation today, two of them from Adair. This means 160 people or 81% of the district’s total cumulative positive cases have recovered.

Right now in Kentucky, the seven-day average growth rate (how long it takes the total cumulative positive cases to double) is 35 days. Just a few weeks ago, it was doubling at just over every three days. As businesses reopen and people start to get out and mingle more with others, they expect to see that doubling pace to quicken, LCDHD reports. Therefore, they encourage all citizens to take proactive and assertive actions to protect themselves and their families. Remember, avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, covering your cough, washing your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water, and staying home if you are sick are still the best preventive measures. Do not be lulled into a false sense of security. Remain vigilant and use good judgment.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 198 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 7,225 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 113 Kentucky Counties as of May 14, 2020 (this includes 7,225 statewide plus 0 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report).

Today LCDHD had a Zoom meeting with the Taylor County Chamber of Commerce and several Taylor County businesses and churches to go over re-opening guidance. They also participated in a conference call with the State COVID-19 Operations Center to go over a variety of topics. They have also received a shipment of facemasks and face shields that, via state guidance, they are pushing out to various restaurant and grocer related businesses.