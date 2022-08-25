Area Wounded Warrior event set for Sept. 7

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 18 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454

The Wounded Warrior Project, an organization created to support military veteran men and women who have suffered injuries related to their service, is sponsoring a fishing derby Sept. 7 at the Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in Jamestown.

“This is the ninth annual Wounded Warriors fishing event. We didn’t have one the last two years because of Covid,” said Marsha Hart, Fish Hatchery spokes- person. “We are so happy to host this.

“This is totally to honor those that have served and have given so much back in their service. We just wanted to have this special day to focus on them, and let them know we appreciate them and they’re important to all of us.” Pre-registration has already ended for the event. However, Hart said the turnout has been terrific. Some veterans have already registered from as far away as Ohio.

“There has always been a good turnout for this event, and it is the only event that we have to put a cap on because of the response,’ Hart said. “And we do that because we have fishing guides working with us that day.”

The event will run from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. A group will go from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Lake Cumberland, with another group going from 12 noon to 3 p.m. trout fishing on the Cumberland River or Hatchery Creek. Participants that have been selected will be notified no later than Aug. 26.

“We would prefer the guys and ladies arrive around 5:30 a.m. for breakfast,” Hart said. “They will meet up with their guides, and they get to take a snack pack out on the boat with them. They will come back and show us what they got.

“We will take a lot of photos and the Disabled American Veterans will hold a real nice ceremony. Then, after lunch we have people coming to share their expertise in fly fishing with us. Those folks will fish on the Cumberland River.”

Everything is free to the participants. They will have to have a cur- rent fishing license. If they fish in the after- noon session, they will also need a trout stamp.

“This is my first Wounded Warrior event, but I am looking forward to being a part of it,” Hart said. “We love planning it, meeting the veterans, and we’re looking forward to honoring them. I would tell the guys and girls to come on out for a great day. We’re here for them in any way we can.”