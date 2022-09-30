Arts and Crafts Festival set for Oct. 1

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 22 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454

Preparations are being finalized for the annual Giles Society Arts and Crafts Festival slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Knifley. The festival celebrates artisans of all talents together in one celebration.

Festival coordinator Keysha Tucker has been busy. She has vendors to contact, entertainment to secure for performance, and all the mandatory T’s to cross, and I’s to dot. A lot of people are expected for the one day at the Spout Springs Rd. location and the event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“All kinds of vendors will be there – crafts, arts, and jewelry,” said Tucker. “This year is kind of iffy, no one much has really responded to me. That seems to be the way it is every year. No one responded last year, but it turned out to be a blast.”

The Giles Society was established in 1996 to preserve the literacy legacy of Janice Holt and Henry Giles, and their log cabin home is listed on the National Register of Historic places. Each year some of the best crafts men and women in the state show their handmade talents, as well as musical performers, and authors promoting their books.

Those attending the festival will have a lot to visit. The Giles’ historic log cabin is on the grounds and Tucker said people will for sure want to visit there. Arts and craft vendors will be set up, with musical entertainment starting around 10 a.m. Food will include barbecue, hot dogs, chili, country ham and much more.

The Caretakers of Russell Springs will be ending their motorcycle poker run ride at the festival around 1 p.m. There will be an auction of donated items from area business at 1:30 p.m.

There is no admission cost to the event, however, donations will be accepted. Memberships to the Giles Society are $35 per year. Checks can be mailed to 380 Spout Springs Rd., Knifley, Ky., 42753. Tucker can be reached at 270-789-1713.

“Last year, we had one of best years ever for the festival,” Tucker said.

A successful Saturday will help a good cause. The funds raised will help the society provide everyday essentials at the location like maintenance on the facility, mowing, insurance, and general upkeep.