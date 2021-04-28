Ballou arrested on drug charges

Adrian Ballou, of Columbia, has been charged with multiple offenses after being stopped early Wednesday morning.

The Columbia Police Department received several complaints Wednesday about a white pickup truck driving around town. The vehicle, operated by Ballou, was spotted on Music Lane.

Officer Trevor Foster made the stop and it was determined Ballou was under the influence. An additional search yielded 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Ballou, 29, has been charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Officer Josh Durbin and K9 officer Cally assisted Foster on the scene.