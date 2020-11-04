Barbara Ann Moran, 82, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at the Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab Facility in Campbellsville, KY. Born in Columbia, KY she was the daughter of the late Wade and Jessie Thompson Murphy and wife of the late Charlie “Tink” Moran.

Mrs. Moran was a former employee of Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab Facility.

Survivors include two daughters Carol Hargrove (Dennis) and Kimberly Brockman both of Columbia; three grandchildren Stacy Kuhn (Karl) of Georgetown, KY, Brian Hargrove (Brandy) of Columbia and William David Brockman of Columbia; seven great-grandchildren Abby Jo, Wyatt, Briana and Natalie Gunter, Braylynn and Brayleigh Hargrove and Will Brockman.

Graveside services will be 12:00pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Green County, KY. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:30-11:30am at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.