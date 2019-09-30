Mrs. Beatrice Caven Marcum of Columbia, Kentucky, formerly of Green County, daughter of the late Parrish Caven and Mamie Wright Caven, was born on, March 10, 1924 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on, September 26, 2019 at the T.J. Health Hospital in Columbia. She was 95 years, 6 months, and 16 days of age.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Summersville Church of the Nazarene. She was retired from the Fruit of the Loom as an Examiner and also retired from babysitting. She continued to enjoy cooking for her family and friends.

She united in marriage to Moss Marcum on May 30, 1940 who preceded her in death on October 24, 2014.

Survivors include a daughter and a son-in-law: Charlotte and Ronnie Hubbard of Columbia; two grandchildren and a spouse: John Hubbard of Lexington and LeAnne Hubbard Bell and Brandon Bell of Edmonton; three great-grandchildren: Claudia Bell, Mary Cate Bell and Sam Bell all of Edmonton and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Marcum was also preceded in death by: a son Dennis Ray Marcum in August, 1941; a sister: Estelle Walker ; and a brother, Elmer Caven.

The funeral services for Mrs. Beatrice Caven Marcum were conducted at 3:00 P.M., Central Time, Sunday, September 28, 2019 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home with burial in the Wilson Cemetery in Green County. Bro. Scott Ezell and Bro. Brent Piatt are officiating.

PALLBEARERS: John Hubbard, Brandon Bell, Neal Marcum, Kenny Chase, Gary Caven, W.T. Graham, Larry Caven, Wayne Edwards, Grady Dewitt

HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Olyn Caven, James Skaggs, Phillip Judd, Charlie Witty Ricky Milby, Doug Wright, Winfred Bonta, Mike Tucker, Ricky Williams, James Thomas, Bill Lile, Pete Vaughn, C.R. Mears, Tilford Loy

Obituary courtesy of Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home.