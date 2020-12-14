Berry arrested on strangulation charges

Troy Berry, 27, of Columbia, was arrested Dec. 12 on strangulation charges after an altercation.

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an altercation in the Oak Grove Community, approximately seven miles east of Columbia. Upon arrival, deputy Joey Keith found Berry had been in a domestic violence incident with a female at the residence.

Deputy Keith found probable cause that an altercation did take place and the woman was allegedly struck and strangled.

Berry has been charged with assault, fourth degree, domestic violence, and strangulation, first degree, a class D felony.

Berry was lodge in the Adair County Regional Jail.