Betty Grider

Betty Lucille Grider, 70, of Columbia died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ada Loy Yarberry.

Betty was a person who gave her family her all for her entire life. She made her world and for everyone else’s around her, a brighter place. She loved her father and mother whom she thought so dearly of and had an excellent upbringing, not wealthy in worldly means, but very rich in family, values, and faith. She married the love of her life when she was only seventeen, Ed Grider, who was by her side even until she took her last breath nearly fifty-three years later. They carried each other through the good times and bad, and lived a modest but happy life. She gave birth and raised to two children, whom she loved with all her heart. She poured everything into them. Then, the last several years of her life, her grand-children came into her life. They changed her life again and what she did for her children, she doubled up on this for her grandkids. They were the light in her candle and there wasn’t anything she didn’t or wouldn’t do for them. The many other extensions in her family, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law she also loved so much and was so close to her. She did the same for them. She was a friend to all, especially one that if you were disadvantaged in any way or the “underclassman”, she was the friend you wanted. Lastly, her greatest love of all was her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ who she has held on to faith in through all of her many, many challenges. She kept and held onto this faith all the way up until she drew her last breath and He came for her to take her to be home with Him. She will be sorely missed by many, especially her family who loved her so much, but are thankful she has been granted a brand new life without sorrow or pain.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years Ed B. Grider of Columbia; two children Troy Grider (Marcia) and Tamara Atwood both of Columbia; eight grandchildren Brandi, Chloe, Brandon, Clinton, Dalton and Cooper Grider and Kole and Raegan Atwood; two siblings Nancy E. Grider (Anderson) and Harold Yarberry both of Columbia; several nieces, nephews, cousin and other friends and relatives also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Janice Allinson.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church with burial in the Grider Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-8:00pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home and on Saturday after 10:00am at the Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church.

Pastor Troy Grider will be officiating and pallbearers will be Chris Rooks, Tyler Cowan, Brandon Cowan, Mitchell Rooks, B. J. Burton, Rhett Allinson, Freddie Corbin and Billy Cowan.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.