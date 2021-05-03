Billie Jo Miller Edwards, 91, of Columbia, gained her angel wings on Sunday, May 3, 2021 at her residence, with her family by her side. She was born in Columbia, on Jan. 31, 1930 to the late Anna Lewis Harper and Otha Butler Miller. She was the wife of the late Hubert Wade Edwards.

Mrs. Edwards was a member of the Egypt Christian Church and a former clerk at Marshall’s Shoe Store. She was known to many as “Mamaw” and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include children Tommy Edwards (Lisa) and Sara Jean Corbin (Randy) both of Columbia; grandchildren Troy Young (Donna), Toby Young (Ann), Traci Sharpe (Woody), Ashley Froedge (Frankie), Mathew Corbin (Tracey), Lori Gabbert (Cody), Mason Corbin and Barkley Tupman (Nick); great grandchildren Audry, Sadie, Silas, Maggie and Miller Young, Tate and Anna Beth Sharpe, Ethan and Molly Froedge, Braylee Corbin, Felix Tupman and James, Ashley and Beth Owens; sister Thelma Harper Cundiff of Columbia; sister-in-law Peggy Miller Freeman of Columbia; special friends Joy Miller and Shirley Lanham, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Mary Margaret Edwards Blackwell (Keith), great granddaughter Claire Elizabeth Froedge, sisters Mary Welch Pickett and Julia Miller, and brothers Otha Butler, Jr., Sam and Don Miller.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, and on Wednesday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hosparus Health Green River at P.O. Box 4134 Campbellsville 42719 or can be left at the funeral home.