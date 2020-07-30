Billy Joe Holt, 76, of Columbia, KY died July 29, 2020 at his residence. Born in Columbia, KY he was the son of the late Otis Lloyd and Audra Powell Holt.

Mr. Holt was a member of the Columbia Baptist Church and retired from GE in Louisville, KY.

He is survived by an aunt, Josephine Vaughn of Jamestown, KY; cousins, Judy Turner Roy (Louis) of Russell Springs, Vicki Wilson (Scott) of Cookeville, TN, Carolyn Janes (Jadell) of Columbia, Laverne Hadley (Dwan) of Columbia, Calvin Powell (Debbie) of Russell Springs, Sherry Brumley of Jamestown, Donnie Powell (Barbara) of Jamestown, Alvin Young (Linda) of Missouri, Elizabeth Calhoun (Lonnie) of Missouri, Chuck Powell (Ruby) of Illinios, Julie Cleary (Shawn) of North Dakota and William “Bill” Powell (Linda) of Arkansas.

Mr. Holt was cremated and a memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial of his cremains in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:00am until time for the service.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.