Billy Joe Huddleston, Sr., 70, of Glensfork, KY died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Pickett County Care and Rehab in Byrdstown, TN. He was born in Barren County, KY on September 18, 1950 to the late Ben and Rachel Wheet Huddleston.

Survivors include his wife Lisa Huddleston of Glensfork, KY; four children Billy Joe Huddleston, Jr., Cheryl Mitchum (Stevie), Anita Huddleston and Barbara Huddleston all of Glensfork; a grandchild Cassie Meyer (Thomas) of Columbia, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings Bobby Ray Huddleston and Darlene Melson.

Mr. Huddleston chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.