Blood drive at Columbia Church of Christ

KBC’s Summer Sweet 16 Will Award $16,000 to Donors

Donate blood to be entered to win one of two $500 gift cards each week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky Blood Center wants to infuse donors’ summer with a little cash, so the nonprofit is giving away two $500 gift cards each week for a total of $16,000 awarded through September 18.

All donors who register to donate at a KBC donor center or mobile blood drive each week will be entered to win one of two $500 gift cards. The promotion starts May 30. Donors will be entered into the week’s drawing each time they give during the summer. In addition, each registered donor will receive a KBC t-shirt (while supplies last).

“The summer months are always tough on the blood supply and given the current state of the economy, we know our donors are experiencing difficult times as well,” said Mandy Brajuha, Director of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center. “In an effort to help our loyal donors ‘rebound’ this summer, we’re encouraging blood donation to help Kentucky patients and providing a little economic stimulus to 32 lucky winners.”

Donors can help boost the blood supply and get entered to win at this upcoming blood drive:

Adair County Community

Tuesday, 8/25/2020 from 12:30–5:30 pm

Fellowship Hall Columbia Church of Christ at 501 Jamestown Street, Columbia

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KBC is requiring appointments for all donor centers and mobile drives to ensure social distancing. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. On the day of donation, donors can complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass.

About Kentucky Blood Center

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.