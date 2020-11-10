Blood Supply is Critically Low in Kentucky, Across Nation; Kentucky Blood Center Extends COVID Antibody Testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Kentucky Blood Center, which has been battling a critically low blood supply since early summer, is issuing an urgent plea to the public for donations. Recent traumas have left the blood center in dire need of donors willing to roll up their sleeves as soon as possible.

“The need for blood to support Kentucky hospitals is great,” Bill Reed, Kentucky Blood Center President and CEO, said. “As an essential service provider, we rely on volunteer donors to meet the needs of Kentucky patients. The ongoing effects of the pandemic have our blood supply at a critical level and our partner blood centers across the country are experiencing the same issues.”

KBC, which supplies blood to more than 70 Kentucky hospitals, has an urgent need for all blood types and is encouraging donors to make an appointment and donate as soon as possible. The Blood Center strives to maintain a 3-4 day supply of blood to meet hospital needs. The supply has been at less than a half-day for several weeks. Massive traumas occur without warning, making it imperative that volunteers donate whenever they can to ensure blood is available at all times.

Kentucky Blood Center is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to all donors through the end of the year. Donors who test positive for the antibodies may be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help critically ill patients fight the coronavirus.

To maintain social distancing, appointments are preferred and can be made atwww.kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800.775.2522. All six KBC donor centers (listed below) are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Face coverings are required while visiting our donor centers. Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

