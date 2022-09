Fresh off a bye week, the Lindsey Wilson football team is set to begin Mid-South Conference play today when it takes on Cumberlands (Ky.) on the road. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT at James H. Taylor II Stadium.

Saturday’s game marks the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs. Lindsey Wilson owns a 6-2 record against the Patriots, including 3-2 in Williamsburg.