Bobby Caldwell, 93, of Columbia, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

He was born July 1, 1927, in Adair County, to the late Robert and Rachel Coffey Caldwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Robert Christopher Caldwell; a brother, David Caldwell; and a sister, Jennie Lee Caldwell.

Bobby was a member of Columbia Christian Church, a US Army Veteran, retired from the U.S. Postal Service after nearly 30 years of service and worked at Adair Farmers Service when he finished with his daily mail route. At the age of 18, he “legally” became a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department and was instrumental in seeing the need for fire protection outside the city limits, so the Adair County Volunteer Fire Department was created in 1954. Bobby served as chief and president of the county department for many years. At the time of his death, he had served on the fire department for 75 years.

Survivors include: wife – Janet Miller Caldwell of Columbia; sons and daughters-in-law – Bobby and Karen Caldwell, Billy and Phyllis Caldwell all of Columbia; grandchildren – Matt (Paula) Caldwell of Campbellsville, Bradley (Holly) Caldwell of Columbia, Stephen (Karen) Caldwell of Knoxville, TN, and Jennifer Caldwell of Columbia; great-grandchildren – Brianna Paige, Emma Joy, Jacob Isaac, Eleanor Kathryn, Jonathan Stephen, Will McWhorter and Maeve Elizabeth.

Funeral service was Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Martin and Bro. Paul Patton officiating.

Burial in Columbia Cemetery. Casket bearers were: A.L. “PeeWee” Sinclair, Mike Robertson, Bryan Caldwell, Bradley Caldwell, Matt Caldwell, Stephen Caldwell, and Jennifer Caldwell.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the WHAS Crusade for Children or St. Jude’s would be appreciated. These may be left at the funeral home.

