Boil Water Advisory for Hwy. 900 Area

September 16, 2018

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 16, 2018 a boil water advisory is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District for customer from 45 Hwy 900 to 2700 Hwy 900, Powell Creek Road, Arlis Grant Road, Joe Tom Grant Road, Crocus View Road, and Wellie Grant Road.

The advisory has been issued due to main line leak. Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore the boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181