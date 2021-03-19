Boil water advisory issued for portions of Greensburg Road and side roads

As of 7:30 p.m. on March 18, 2021 a boil water advisory is in effect for consumers from 5237 Greensburg Road to 8520 Greensburg Road, Slick Rock Road, Cedar Grove Road, Dick Grant Road, Brockman Keltner Road and Sulphur Springs Road. The advisory has been issued due to main line leak. Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore the boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory, contact Lennon Stone at Columbia Adair Utilities District, 270-384-2181. CAUD is equal opportunity provider and employer. “Deaf, Hard of hearing and Speech Impaired users, call the Kentucky Relay Service at (800)648-6056. Give the communications assistant our phone number to contact us.”