Brenda Henson, 69, of Russell Springs, (Adair County) died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 1, 1952, in Adair County, to the late Atties and Nannie Dohoney Hatcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Johnathan Aaron Henson. Brenda was a member of Cane Valley Christian Church.

Survivors include: husband – Bill Henson of Russell Springs; son & daughter-in-law – Brandon and Kelly Henson of Russell Springs; grandchildren – Branson Henson, McKinzie Coffey and husband Alec all of Russell Springs; step-sons – Doug Henson and wife Jackie, Kevin Henson and wife Pam, all of Louisville; four step-grandchildren – Devin, Samantha, Ryan and Johnathan Henson; sister – Joyce Biggs of Columbia; brother – Ralph Jr. Hatcher of Newman, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Brenda chose cremation and a Celebration of Life will be Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cane Valley Christian Church, with Bro. Godfrey Jackson officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday after 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Hosparus Green River, Gideon Bibles or the charity of your choice. Envelopes will available at the church or they may be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.