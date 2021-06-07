Brewer charged with felony wanton endangerment

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a call from Walmart Saturday night on a complaint of a women in a gold van throwing a car seat into the vehicle, with an infant strapped in it.

Upon arriving, officers found a vehicle matching the description and made contact with the operator, Dawn Brewer of Columbia. It was determined she was under the influence and taken into custody. The infant, who was not harmed, was put in the custody of its father.

Brewer, 41, is being charged with DUI, first degree, aggravated circumstances; and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony.

Officer Justin Cross was the arresting officer and was assisted on the scene by Sgt. Drew Conn.