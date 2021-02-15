Brockman urges caution on roadways

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman encourages all area citizens to use caution if they have to be on the local roadways over the next couple of days.

“If you don’t have to be on the roads, try to stay in,” Brockman wrote in a press release Monday. “If you do, make sure to allow yourself plenty of time for travel and (please) take your time.

“The State Highway Department, Adair County Road Department and the City of Columbia Street Department, are all out and have been since late last night,” he wrote. “They are doing an outstanding job, but with temperatures are so low it is refreezing pretty quick in places.

“We are expecting more snow and possible ice later today that could compound on what conditions we have already, so please be cautious and safe.”