Open Burn Ban Issued for Adair County

County Judge Executive Gale Cowan has ordered that a fire hazard period exists and an open burning ban will remain in effect until further notice.
Any violation of this open burning ban may be subject to the penalties set forth in KRS 149.991.
by ACCV Editor
