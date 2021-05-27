Burton, 87, injured in two-vehicle accident

One man was injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at approximately 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 206 and Haven Hills Cemetery Road in Columbia.

Michael Keltner, 35, of Columbia, was operating a 2019 ambulance eastbound on Hwy. 206, with the emergency equipment activated. He attempted to pass 87-year-old, Otis Burton, of Columbia, who was also traveling eastbound on Hwy. 206 in a 2007 Buick passenger car.

Burton made a left hand turn onto Haven Hills Cemetery Road at the same time Keltner was attempting to pass. He struck Burton in the driver’s side causing moderate damage. Burton’s vehicle continued into the cemetery and struck several headstones. He was belted and was transported by EMS to TJ Health Columbia.

Keltner was belted, and continued on to strike a rock wall and telephone pole.

The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Zach Scott of Kentucky State Police Post 15. He was assisted at the scene by additional KSP troopers, Adair County Fire, EMS and rescue.