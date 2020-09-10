Calendar set for General Assembly’s 2021 session

Sept. 10, 2020

FRANKFORT – The 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5 and will last 30 legislative days.

As usual during an odd-numbered year, the session will have two parts. The first four days of the session – Jan. 5 to Jan. 8 – will focus on organizational work, such as electing legislative leaders, adopting rules of procedure and organizing committees. The introduction and consideration of legislation can also begin during this time.

The second part of the session begins on Feb. 2, with final adjournment scheduled for March 30.

The veto recess – the period of time when lawmakers commonly return to their home districts while the governor considers the possibility of issuing vetoes – begins on March 17. Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on March 30 for the final day of the session.