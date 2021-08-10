Calvin Pendelton

Calvin Pendleton, 66, of Greensburg, formerly of Adair County, died Friday, August 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 26, 1954, in Adair County, to the late George and Alice Baker Pendleton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Tommy Pendleton, Frank Pendleton, Joe Pendleton, George Pendleton, Pat Smith, Jane Burns and Lois Hatcher.

Mr. Pendleton was a member of P & P Hunting of Central Kentucky, and a retired painter and carpenter.

Survivors were: sons – Chris Pendleton of Greensburg, Sean Davis of Louisville and Michael “Ed” Dial of Columbia; brother – Emmitt Pendleton of Columbia; and sisters – Beverly Fisher of Louisville and Myrtle Smith of Brandenburg.

Funeral Services are Friday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Karnes officiating.

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Casket Bearers – Marshall Judd, Gavin Davis, Troy Ford, Timmy Lenham, Michael Dial, Mitchell Clark, Anthony Taylor and Jeff Davis.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.