Campbellsville University to hold virtual commencement celebration for December graduates

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – In light of the continued precautions dictated by COVID-19, the Campbellsville University December commencement ceremony will be in a virtual format Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

“Graduation is a very important event in a student’s college career, and we regret having to miss the personal time we normally share with our graduates at CU. To provide a top-notch virtual celebration is the next best alternative to celebrate the success of all our graduates,” Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said.

In order to participate in the virtual ceremony, graduates will need to contact the university bookstore at sm077@bncollege.com to get their cap, gown and diploma cover.

The graduate’s name, student ID number, mailing address, phone number, height and gown size, regular or XL, need to be included in the email. A student should also include their degree with the clarification of bachelors or masters and their degree title, Bachelor of Arts in English, Master of Marriage and Family Therapy, etc.

A $25 shipping fee will be charged and all regalia will be sent via two-day shipping with USPS. The normal graduation rate of $100 has been waived for December graduates.

Those who live close to campus may pick up their cap, gown and diploma cover directly from the bookstore anytime.

Once a graduate has received their graduation regalia, they will need to take a photograph.

“Students should wear their regalia and hold their diploma cover with both hands in the center of their chest. Photos need to be taken straight on and in a vertical format. We would prefer photos to be taken against solid backgrounds, if possible,” Alex Meade, television programing and production director, said. He asks that no filters be applied to the photos.

Photos should then be sent to gradphotos@campbellsville.edu by Oct. 31.

The university asks deadlines for cap and gown orders and for sending in photos be observed.

Diplomas will be mailed to the address on the student’s graduation application three to four weeks after commencement. Students who need a transcript can order one at https://www.campbellsville.edu/academics/academic-affairs/student-records/transcripts/.

The commencement ceremony will be streamed on Campbellsville University’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/campbellsvilleuniversity or those wishing to watch can tune in via the WLCU-TV website at https://www.campbellsville.edu/about/media/wlcu-tv-2.

For questions, contact the university at graduation@campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,900 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.