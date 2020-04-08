Campbellsville University to offer C2-Term classes beginning April 13

By Ariel C. Emberton, staff writer/photographer, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University’s first C-Term (C for Campbellsville) began April 6 and was so successful that the university is offering a second round of classes, C2-Term, beginning April 13.

“The purpose of both the C1 and C2-Terms is to provide an educational opportunity for students whose lives have been significantly disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment services, said.

“Many students found themselves returning home with limited access to the outside world. Campbellsville University wanted to help these students make the most of this unprecedented time,” he said.

These classes are taught by university administrators and faculty pro bono and, like the first C-Term, will last eight weeks, running through June 6.

The new term idea was generated by one of CU’s regional centers, Conover Education Center in Harrodsburg.

“Because of the generous support of CU friends and alumni and the pro bono offer of faculty members to teach for free, we were able to offer these courses at the most affordable tuition rate in the history of the university,” said Dr. Wes Carter, associate vice president of university outreach, said.

There will be six classes offered. Three will be undergraduate while the other three will be available for those taking graduate courses.

These courses will be for credit for those who qualify at $99 per course. Students may select up to two courses to take during the C2-Term period.

The C2-Term Course Menu is:

Undergraduate:

ENG 112 Freshman Composition II Katie Yandrick

HST 110 US History to 1877 Dr. Stephanie Holcomb-Kreiner

MTH 111 College Algebra Nathan Russell

Graduate:

BA 606 Team Management Dr. Wes Carter and Choe Sergent

BA 631 Project Management Dr. Wes Carter and Choe Sergent

CHS 567 Leadership Development Dr. Shane Garrison

Graduate courses are only for new Master in Management and Leadership (MML) and Master of Theology (MTH) students. The C2-Term is designed for newly-engaged students interested in pursuing the MML or MTH degree at Campbellsville University at a later time. Garrison said the first C-Term was very successful. As of April 6, the first C-Term had 178 students enrolled with 275 course registrations. There were 108 of those enrolled who were current Campbellsville University students, 54 were new students and 16 were readmitted students.

For information on how to enroll, please call (270) 789-5518 or visit Campbellsville.edu/cterm.

