Catron arrested on firearm charges

Brandon Catron of Columbia was arrested on firearm charges Tuesday after an anonymous tip to police.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department were tipped off Tuesday that Catron would be attempting to sell firearms at a local business. Officers arrived on the scene around 2 p.m. and observed Catron in clear possession of a firearm.

Officers confirmed Catron was a convicted felon and placed him in custody. Further investigation showed he was in possession of one handgun and two rifles.

Catron, 27, has been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Josh Durbin was the arresting officer and he was assisted on the scene by Sgt. Evan Burton.