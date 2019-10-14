Census research and strategies to be discussed

Census research and strategies will be discussed and practiced at the next Genealogy Saturday Session of 2019.

The session will take place at the Adair County Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 19 starting at noon and will focus on the United States Federal Censuses.

The session will include online census research, work in the printed schedules, and discussion about some of the problems with census.

The Adair County Public Library is located at 307 Greensburg St. and can be reached at 270-384-2472.