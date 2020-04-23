Charles Hadley, 79, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence. Born in Adair County he was the son of the late Joe and Susie Turner Hadley.

Mr. Hadley was of the Christian faith, a Dry Waller for many years and loved building things and doing carpenter work.

He is survived by his daughter Tammy Jones and his loving family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, there will be a private service on Saturday at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the McClister Cemetery.