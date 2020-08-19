Chris Starks elevated to head coach of Lindsey Wilson Men’s Basketball

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Chris Starks has been named interim head coach of the Lindsey Wilson College men’s basketball program, LWC Athletics Director Willis Pooler announced on Wednesday.

Starks becomes the eighth coach of the men’s basketball program since Lindsey Wilson became a four-year institution.

“First of all, I would like to personally thank President Bill Luckey, Vice President for Student Services, Dean Adams and Athletics Director Willis Pooler for this wonderful opportunity to represent Lindsey Wilson College and lead this basketball program that I have been a part of for the past 18 years,” Starks said. “My family and I are proud to call Columbia and Lindsey Wilson College our home.

“I’m excited about this team and what it can accomplish this year,” Starks added. “We are going to be a team that works hard, plays for one another, values the basketball, and has pride on the defensive end. We are going to represent our team, Lindsey Wilson College, and the Adair County community with integrity.”

Starks has helped guide the Blue Raiders to a 384-198 record over the last 18 seasons, including three Mid-South Conference regular-season titles and four MSC Tournament championships. Lindsey Wilson owns 17 winning seasons over the last 18 years, including reaching eight NAIA National Tournaments.

“Chris Starks has earned the opportunity to lead our men’s basketball program,” Pooler said. “He has played an integral role in the success of our men’s basketball program over the past 18 years. He is a hard worker who is highly organized and understands the inner-workings of what it takes to run a successful college basketball program.

“He is invested in the mission and values of our institution and helping our student-athletes achieve their academic and athletic goals,” Pooler added. “I’m looking forward to working with him in his new role as the leader of our men’s basketball program.”

Starks takes over for Keith Adkins, who resigned on Monday.

Lindsey Wilson is currently scheduled to tip-off its 2020-21season on Friday, Oct. 30 against Miami Hamilton (Ohio) on the first night of the Lindsey Wilson Classic at Biggers Sports Center.