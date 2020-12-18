Christmas Eve service set for CUMC

The Columbia United Methodist Church invites everyone for a Christmas Eve sacred time of worship Thursday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. There will be traditional carols, readings from the Holy Scriptures, and a Christmas message. We will also join our voices in “Silent Night” by candlelight as we welcome the birth of the Messiah.

The annual tradition is to celebrate this service together as a “Community of Faith.” This year, with the global pandemic, we feel an on-line service is the safest way to remember the birth of our Lord.

If you would like to receive a candle to light during the service and a special Christmas message, along with the hymns we will be singing, you can stop by the back door of the church Dec. 23- 24 from 1-3 pm to pick them up.

The service can be viewed by logging on to Facebook and accessing the Columbia Kentucky United Methodist Church site.