City Council Agenda for April 3, 2023

AGENDA

REGULAR CALLED MEETING

COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL

APRIL 03, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: REGULAR CALLED MEETING OF THE COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL, MONDAY, APRIL 03, 2023 AT 6:00 P.M. IN CITY HALL.

ROLL CALL: _________________________________________________________________

OPENING PRAYER: ___________________________________________________________

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE AMERICAN FLAG: ___________________________

1ST ITEM: MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES OF MARCH 06, 2023 REGULAR CALLED MEETING

________________________________________

MOTION

2ND ITEM: APPROVAL TO SIGN GRIEVANCE PROCEDURES RELATING TO CDGB PROJECT #20-053

__________________________________________

MOTION

3RD ITEM: APPROVAL TO SIGN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION PLAN RELATING TO CDBG PROJECT #20-053

________________________________________

MOTION

3RD ITEM: APPROVAL TO SIGN RESOLUTION GOVERNING ACCESS TO PUBLIC RECORDS RELATING TO CDGB PROJECT #20-053

_________________________________________

MOTION

4TH ITEM: ACCEPTANCE OF BID FOR BLACKTOPPING CITY STREETS

_________________________________________

MOTION

CITIZENS COMMENTS: LIMIT 3 MINUTES PER CITIZEN OR ORGANIZATION

COUNCIL COMMENTS:

MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS:

MOTION TO ADJOURN REGULAR CALLED MEETING:

__________________________________________

MOTION