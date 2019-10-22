City of Columbia accepting items for care packages

The City of Columbia will be sponsoring a drive to help with supplies for the elderly in our community.

Several local businesses and individuals have donated products that will be put into the packages to be delivered. Items include: shampoo, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrush, Kleenex, and more.

The packages are scheduled to be delivered the first of November. “We want to support our elderly in the community,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

“We appreciate the response of local businesses in this drive,” Hoots concluded.

Drop off donation at City Hall, located at 116 Campbellsville St. For further information, please contact City Hall at 270-384-2501.