JUNE 4, 2020
Please be advised the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3 P.M. in City Hall to consider the following:
- Request to zone three lots located on Will Walker Road (PVA Map No. 041-00-00-037.17, 041-00-00-037.15 and 041-00-00-037.09) that has been annexed into the city limits. The owner is Green River Medical Holdings, LLC. Zone proposed for the area is to be C-2 Highway Oriented Commercial.
- Request to zone one lot located on Will Walker Road (PVA Map No. 041-00-00-037.16) that has been annexed into the city limits. The owner is First and Farmers National Bank. Zone proposed for the area is to be C-2 Highway Oriented Commercial.
- Request to zone one lot located on Will Walker Road (PVA Map No. 041-00-00-037.10) that has been annexed into the city limits. The owner is Loy Properties, Inc. Zone proposed for the area is to be C-2 Highway Oriented Commercial.
- Request to zone one lot located on Will Walker Road (PVA Map No. 041-00-00-037.11) that has been annexed into the city limits. The owner is Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. Zone proposed for the area is to be C-2 Highway Oriented Commercial.
- Request to zone one lot located on Will Walker Road (PVA Map No. 041-00-00-037.14) that has been annexed into the city limits. The owner is MP&P LLC. Zone proposed for the area is to be C-2 Highway Oriented Commercial.
- Request to zone one lot located on Will Walker Road (PVA Map No. 041-00-00-037.13) that has been annexed into the city limits. The owner is Bozachs, LLC. Zone proposed for the area is to be C-2 Highway Oriented Commercial.
The hearing is open to the public.