Please be advised the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the following:

Request for zone change from C3 (Neighborhood Commercial) to R2 Low-Moderate Density Residential for a lot located at 426 Tutt Street(PVA Map No. 000-05-09-026.02). The purpose is to build a house. Property owned by Tammy Hatcher.

The hearing is open to the public.