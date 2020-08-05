City votes to purchase property for economic development

Action is contingent upon receiving grant funding

The Columbia City Council held a brief closed session Wednesday before voting to purchase property for economic development, contingent upon receiving grant funding. The property is within the city limits.

The council did not disclose details of the potential purchase and Mayor Pam Hoots said following the meeting that she was concerned a deal could be compromised if details are provided.

Hoots did say the purchase discussion came about because of interest from a potential company. She does not expect the grant application process to be lengthy but did not give a specific timeline for the project.

All council members attended the meeting with city attorney Derrick Helm attending via telephone. The meeting was held in the basement of city hall.

By Sharon Burton

snburton@adairvoice.com